Russians strike Izium with KAB: two children and man wounded
Russian forces struck Izium in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. Three people were wounded in the attack, including an eight-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.
Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov and Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"Two children were wounded in Izium as a result of an enemy KAB attack," the statement said.
- The eight-year-old boy suffered blast injuries.
- The 16-year-old girl was injured by shattered glass.
- A 40-year-old man was also injured by shattered glass.
All those injured are receiving medical assistance.
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