Russia attacked postal terminal near Kharkiv with three "Banderol" missiles. PHOTOS

On 19 July, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv. According to preliminary reports, the occupying forces fired three S8000 ‘Banderol’ missiles. Four people were killed, and a further 20 were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the press office of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to the investigation, on 19 July at around 11:00, the Russian army launched a missile strike on a suburb of Kharkiv. It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used three S8000 "Banderol" missiles.



The strikes were recorded in the area of the postal terminal. The attack caused a major fire in a warehouse, and the building’s façade was also damaged.

Four people were killed and a further 20 were injured.



Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).





