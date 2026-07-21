Enemy SRGs reduce activity in Sumy region, but intense shelling continues – NGU spokesperson Muzychuk

Russian forces are changing their tactics along Ukraine’s northern border and in the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector. The enemy has reduced the activity of its sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) but significantly intensified air and artillery strikes, particularly on the regional capital.

National Guard of Ukraine spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk reported on the situation in the region, Censor.NET reports.

Details

According to Muzychuk, the Defence Forces continue to control the situation along the state border. Russian forces periodically conduct demonstrative actions and attempt to deploy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, although their activity has declined somewhat recently.

At the same time, the intensity of the strikes remains extremely high:

National Guard and State Border Guard Service units are recording constant artillery and air strikes.

The Yunakivka community and the Shostka sector are currently bearing the brunt of enemy fire.

Despite the decline in sabotage and reconnaissance activity along the border, the situation in Sumy itself has deteriorated significantly. Russian forces have begun systematically targeting the city with aerial bombs and new types of advanced drones.

Since the beginning of June 2026, 70 guided aerial bomb strikes have been recorded in Sumy. By comparison, only four were recorded during the first five months of the year.

Since May, Russian forces have carried out more than 50 attacks using fibre-optic FPV drones, against which conventional electronic warfare systems are largely ineffective.

Read more: Occupiers dropped five KABs on Sumy: civilian infrastructure was damaged