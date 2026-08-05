Numerous fires have engulfed right bank of Kyiv following Russian strike. VIDEO

During the Russian Federation’s massive night-time drone and ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, large-scale fires were reported on the capital’s right bank.

Horrifying footage of the city engulfed in flames is being shared on social media, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kyiv in flames

"This is what the panorama of Kyiv’s right bank looks like right now. Numerous fires have been reported," the post states.

Read more: Consequences of Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 24 injured, fires contained. PHOTOS

Read more: Russia has likely received new batch of ballistic missiles from DPRK: there is risk of increased attacks, - Reuters

What led up to this?