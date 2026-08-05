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Numerous fires have engulfed right bank of Kyiv following Russian strike. VIDEO
During the Russian Federation’s massive night-time drone and ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, large-scale fires were reported on the capital’s right bank.
Horrifying footage of the city engulfed in flames is being shared on social media, reports Censor.NET.
Kyiv in flames
"This is what the panorama of Kyiv’s right bank looks like right now. Numerous fires have been reported," the post states.
What led up to this?
- As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
- In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.
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