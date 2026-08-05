Russian strike on Brovary district: bodies found on railway platform, – "UZ"

Following a horrific night-time attack on logistics infrastructure in the Kyiv region, emergency services are continuing their work and restoration efforts are underway in the Brovary district; further updates on the resumption of services will be provided.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrzaliznytsia press office.

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There are fatalities on the railway platform

According to the latest reports, fatalities have been found on the railway platform near the attacked logistics centres.

"During the massive combined attack, train services and station operations were suspended, and station staff and train passengers were evacuated. We are continuing to operate under special arrangements during periods of massive attacks and apologise for any disruptions to the timetable," the statement reads.

Watch more: Russia has destroyed one of largest Class A logistics complexes near Kyiv. VIDEO

What led up to this?