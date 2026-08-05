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News Massive combined attack
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Russian strike on Brovary district: bodies found on railway platform, – "UZ"

Kyiv region following the shelling

Following a horrific night-time attack on logistics infrastructure in the Kyiv region, emergency services are continuing their work and restoration efforts are underway in the Brovary district; further updates on the resumption of services will be provided.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrzaliznytsia press office.

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There are fatalities on the railway platform

According to the latest reports, fatalities have been found on the railway platform near the attacked logistics centres.

"During the massive combined attack, train services and station operations were suspended, and station staff and train passengers were evacuated. We are continuing to operate under special arrangements during periods of massive attacks and apologise for any disruptions to the timetable," the statement reads.

Watch more: Russia has destroyed one of largest Class A logistics complexes near Kyiv. VIDEO

What led up to this?

  • As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
  • Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.
  • In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.
  • It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

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Kyiv region (1040) shoot out (18326) Ukrzaliznytsya (246) Brovarskyy district (61)
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