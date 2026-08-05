17 dead and 34 injured as result of Russian ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

On the night of 5 August, Russian occupiers launched ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, as well as the Brovary, Bucha and Fastiv districts of the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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Kyiv

As of 08:00 in Kyiv, a 60-year-old woman is known to have been killed in the Obolon district.

"A further 16 people were injured, including an emergency medical services driver. The casualties have been diagnosed with shrapnel wounds, contusions and fractures; four are in a critical condition," the statement reads.

Damage caused by the strikes has also been reported in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the capital.

A private house, two post offices, a hypermarket, a logistics centre belonging to a supermarket chain, a petrol station and several vehicles were damaged.

Watch more: Moment missile carrying cluster munitions struck Kyiv. VIDEO

Kyiv Region

As a result of the strikes on the Kyiv region, 16 civilians were killed and 28 were injured.

The Brovary district recorded the highest number of casualties.

"In the village of Kvitneve, eight people were killed and a further three were injured when an enemy drone struck the railway station. Private residential buildings were also damaged," the Office of the Prosecutor General stated.

In the village of Peremoha, two people were killed and a further eight injured following a missile strike on the company’s warehouse facilities. In Brovary, one person was injured and large-scale fires broke out following a missile strike on a warehouse.

In the Bucha district, five people were killed and a further 13 were injured as a result of missile strikes on warehouse complexes.

In the Fastiv district, one person was killed and three others were injured following a missile strike on a logistics centre.

The final number of casualties and the extent of the damage are currently being ascertained.

Watch more: Commuter train delayed: 8 people killed at railway station in Brovary district. PHOTOS 18+













