Moment missile carrying cluster munitions struck Kyiv. VIDEO

The moment a missile carrying cluster munitions struck Kyiv was captured on video.

According to Censor.NET, the video in question has been shared on social media.

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Horrific footage

Earlier, Nova Poshta stated that the enemy had struck its sorting centre in Kyiv with cluster munitions: three people were killed and eight injured.

Read more: Zelenskyy after massive strike: Partners who are not ready to help with air defense may impose sanctions

What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.

Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.

It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

Bodies were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.

It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces managed to shoot down 98 drones.

Read more: 14 people were killed and 27 injured as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS