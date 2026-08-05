Zelenskyy after massive strike: Partners who are not ready to help with air defense may impose sanctions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to speed up the delivery of ballistic missile interceptors and to tighten sanctions against Russian arms production.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nighttime strike

"As of now, we know of 44 people injured in the massive Russian strike on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. Unfortunately, another 17 people have died. My condolences to their families and loved ones. It was a severe strike: 24 ballistic missiles, 4 ‘Zircons/Onyxes,’ and another 115 drones, a significant portion of which were jet-powered," the statement reads.

According to Zelenskyy, the main targets of the Russian forces were the warehouses of civilian enterprises, infrastructure, and a railway station.

Read more: Situation is worst in Obolon and Sviatoshyn: air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated critically following Russian attack

In particular, a brewing company, building materials warehouses, and civilian logistics have been hit.

"Ballistic interceptors are what could have saved the lives of those who died today. It is crucial that our partners realize that delays in their delivery or a reluctance to provide anti-ballistic systems lead precisely to such horrific casualties and destruction.

Partners who are not ready to assist more actively with the delivery of interceptors right now can help by imposing new sanctions. A significant portion of Russia’s ballistic missile production is not subject to sanctions—at least not yet. New measures are needed from the G7 and the EU, and from everyone who supports the protection of human life. I thank those who are ready to help in this way," the president emphasized.

Watch more: Launch of 6 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from Russian territory. VIDEO

What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.

Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.

It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

Fatalities were discovered on a railway platform in the Brovary district.

It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces managed to shoot down 98 drones.

Eight people were killed at the "Kvitneva" train station in the Brovary District during an attack by the Russian Federation.

See more: Russian forces destroyed Rozetka warehouse in Brovary. VIDEO+PHOTO