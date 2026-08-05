Launch of 6 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from Russian territory. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the launch of at least six ballistic missiles from a single location within Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to monitoring channels, these are images of one of the attacks on Kyiv in July 2026.

Read more: Russia launched 28 missiles and 115 UAVs over Ukraine: Air Defense managed to shoot down 98 drones. INFOGRAPHICS

What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.

Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses and businesses in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.

It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

Bodies were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.

It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.

See more: Russian forces destroyed Rozetka warehouse in Brovary. VIDEO+PHOTO