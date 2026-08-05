Russian forces destroyed Rozetka warehouse in Brovary. VIDEO+PHOTO

During a massive night-time attack by the Russian Federation in Brovary, in the Kyiv region, a Rozetka warehouse was completely destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported on social media.

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Details

It is reported that the enemy reduced it to rubble.





Read more: Russia has likely received new batch of ballistic missiles from DPRK: there is risk of increased attacks, - Reuters

What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.

Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.

It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

Bodies were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.

It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.

Read more: Situation is worst in Obolon and Sviatoshyn: air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated critically following Russian attack