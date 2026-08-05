Situation is worst in Obolon and Sviatoshyn: air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated critically following Russian attack

As a result of the large-scale fires that broke out following yet another round of combined shelling by the Russian Federation, a significant deterioration in air quality has been recorded across Kyiv.

This is evidenced by data from the SaveEcoBot and AQICN interactive maps, reports Censor.NET, citing "UP".

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Air quality in the capital

According to online air quality monitoring maps, elevated levels of harmful substances have been recorded in all districts of the capital.

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Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in many parts of the city have reached orange and red danger levels.

In particular, monitoring stations are recording the worst readings in the north and west of the capital – in the Obolon and Sviatoshyn districts, the AQI ranges from 140 to 174, compared to a normal level of up to 50.

High levels of pollution are also being observed in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the city.

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