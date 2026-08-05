Commuter train delayed: 8 people killed at railway station in Brovary district. VIDEO+PHOTOS 18+

Eight people were killed at the Kvitneva railway station in the Brovary district during an attack by the Russian Federation.

This was reported live on a telethon by Vitalii Bihun, head of the Brovary District State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to him, an electric train was delayed during the night; people were waiting on the platform but never boarded that service.

He also clarified that the enemy had struck food warehouses. In addition, residential buildings were damaged.

Read more: Russia has likely received new batch of ballistic missiles from DPRK: there is risk of increased attacks, - Reuters

"Kvitneva" Station, where at least 8 people were killed

Horrifying footage of the aftermath of the enemy attack is being shared on social media











What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.

Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.

It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

Fatalities were discovered on a railway platform in the Brovary district.

It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces managed to shoot down 98 drones.

Watch more: Launch of 6 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from Russian territory. VIDEO