Ukraine receives another €3.47 billion from EU for defence and priority needs

Ukraine has received another €3.47 billion tranche from the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan mechanism. The funds will be used to strengthen defence and finance priority needs.

As reported by Censor.NET, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi announced this.

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"We have received another €3.47 billion tranche from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan. These funds will be used to strengthen defence and finance priority needs," he said.

A total of €45 billion has been earmarked for Ukraine under this mechanism in 2026. To date, €11.6 billion has been secured: €3.2 billion for budgetary needs and €8.4 billion for defence needs.

"I thank the European Commission and all EU member states for their consistent support for Ukraine," Koretskyi added.

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