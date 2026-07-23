Von der Leyen welcomed 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the adoption of the European Union’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that the new restrictions are intended to increase pressure on the aggressor country’s economy.

According to Censor.NET, she wrote about this on X.

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"As Ukraine gains military momentum, our sanctions continue to undermine the economic foundations of Russia's military operations," the post states.

The new sanctions will affect banks and cryptocurrency companies

According to von der Leyen, 32 more Russian banks have been added to the sanctions list, and a ban on transactions involving them has been imposed.

In addition, the restrictions were extended to Russian cryptocurrency companies and platforms involved in oil trading.

"We are freezing adjustments to the upper limit on oil prices for one year so that the Russian war machine does not benefit from market turmoil," von der Leyen said.

Sanctions against the "shadow fleet" and restrictions on Russian military personnel

The President of the European Commission also noted that, for the first time, sanctions are being imposed on vessels that support the operations of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet."

She also emphasized that the European Union has taken an important step toward officially imposing a ban on Russian combatants entering EU countries.

"While Ukraine is building up its military capabilities, our sanctions continue to undermine the economic foundations of Russia's war machine," Ursula von der Leyen emphasized.

Read more: Support for new sanctions against Russia is waning in EU, - Lithuanian Presidential Advisor Matulionis