Support for new sanctions against Russia is waning in EU, - Lithuanian Presidential Advisor Matulionis

Support for new sanctions against Russia is waning within the European Union. He emphasized that it is precisely by increasing pressure that Moscow can be brought to the negotiating table.

According to Censor.NET, citing LRT, this was stated by Deividas Matulionis, senior advisor to the President of Lithuania.

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He noted that European Union countries must reach an agreement on imposing a new package of sanctions against Russia.

According to him, failing to intensify sanctions pressure would be a mistake, as the restrictive measures are already proving effective and continue to have an impact on Russia.

"Enthusiasm for sanctions against Russia is gradually waning, but this is a mistake, because right now we need to both maintain and strengthen the sanctions, as it is indeed evident that Russia’s position is showing signs of wavering," said the Lithuanian president’s adviser.

He emphasized that if the West truly seeks to compel Russia to begin peace negotiations with Ukraine, "then without sanctions—and without strengthening them—it will be difficult for us to achieve this."

What preceded it?

The European Union is discussing at least three scenarios for adopting the 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

On Monday 13 July, EU foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on the adoption of the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia, but the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, gave assurances that this could happen on 15 July.

One of the key and most sensitive elements of the negotiations is the next stage in the review of the price cap on Russian oil purchases. The previous adjustment to this figure took place six months ago — on 15 January 2026.

Previously, Bulgaria and Italy had threatened to block the 21st package, demanding that Russian Patriarch Kirill be removed from the lists. The package is currently being blocked by Greece, which has certain reservations regarding the energy sector, and Austria, which has reservations regarding the financial sector.

Read more: "Almost like Hungary before": Greece has become main opponent of adoption of 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media