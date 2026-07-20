"Almost like Hungary before": Greece has become main opponent of adoption of 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media

Greece’s stance has become the main obstacle to the adoption of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia.

This has been reported by "Suspilne", citing anonymous sources within the European Commission, according to Censor.NET.

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Greece’s position

According to those interviewed, Greece believes that the re-export of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be detrimental to the country’s economy, whilst the Kremlin will not significantly ease such restrictions.

The European Commission is currently preparing a comprehensive analysis of the EU’s sanctions against Russia, as it does not agree with Greece’s position.

"Possible options include granting Athens an exemption or removing this provision from the list of restrictive measures. Furthermore, the 21st package of sanctions against Russia has already been significantly scaled back. For example, the ban on the purchase of fish has been removed, and the mechanism for barring Russian military personnel from entering EU countries has been amended," sources told "Suspilne".

One EU diplomat stated that Greece currently "appears to be isolated due to its hardline stance, much like Hungary was previously". He added that, ultimately, Athens and the bloc "will have to find a compromise".

The next discussion between the ambassadors of the European bloc’s member states is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 July.

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What led up to it?