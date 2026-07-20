"Almost like Hungary before": Greece has become main opponent of adoption of 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media
Greece’s stance has become the main obstacle to the adoption of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia.
This has been reported by "Suspilne", citing anonymous sources within the European Commission, according to Censor.NET.
Greece’s position
According to those interviewed, Greece believes that the re-export of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be detrimental to the country’s economy, whilst the Kremlin will not significantly ease such restrictions.
The European Commission is currently preparing a comprehensive analysis of the EU’s sanctions against Russia, as it does not agree with Greece’s position.
"Possible options include granting Athens an exemption or removing this provision from the list of restrictive measures. Furthermore, the 21st package of sanctions against Russia has already been significantly scaled back. For example, the ban on the purchase of fish has been removed, and the mechanism for barring Russian military personnel from entering EU countries has been amended," sources told "Suspilne".
One EU diplomat stated that Greece currently "appears to be isolated due to its hardline stance, much like Hungary was previously". He added that, ultimately, Athens and the bloc "will have to find a compromise".
The next discussion between the ambassadors of the European bloc’s member states is scheduled for Wednesday, 22 July.
What led up to it?
- On Monday 13 July, EU foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on the adoption of the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia, but the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, gave assurances that this could happen on 15 July.
- One of the key and most sensitive elements of the negotiations is the next stage in the review of the price cap on Russian oil purchases. The previous adjustment to this figure took place six months ago — on 15 January 2026.
- Previously, Bulgaria and Italy had threatened to block the 21st package, demanding that Russian Patriarch Kirill be removed from the lists. The package is currently being blocked by Greece, which has certain reservations regarding the energy sector, and Austria, which has reservations regarding the financial sector.
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