EU imposes sanctions on manufacturers of components for "Shahed" and "Geran" drones

The European Union has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Russia’s military-industrial complex and strikes on Kyiv.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press service of the Council of the European Union.

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What is known?

The sanctions target one individual and five entities.

"All five companies added to the sanctions list are part of the ABS Electro Group, which develops and manufactures electronic and radio-electronic components required for drone warfare. In particular, these companies contribute to the development of systems that enhance the capabilities of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, such as Shahed and Geran drones, by increasing their resistance to electronic warfare systems.

"In addition, several of the companies manufacture automated control systems for Russia’s energy sector, which is one of the Russian government’s key sources of revenue," the statement said.

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The sanctions list also includes Irina Kharisova, chair of the board of directors of the ABS Electro Group and director of several companies within the group.

"The individuals and entities included on the sanctions list are subject to an asset freeze. It is also prohibited to provide funds or economic resources to them or for their benefit, either directly or indirectly. In addition, individuals included on the list are subject to a ban on entering the European Union," the Council stated.

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