Greece blocked new sanctions package against Russia over Dynagas, company that transports Russian LNG - Financial Times

Greece opposed the adoption of the European Union's 21st package of sanctions against Russia due to concerns about the fate of the shipping company Dynagas, which transports Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

According to Censor.NET, the Financial Times reports this.

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During a meeting of EU ambassadors, Athens stated that a ban on the transport of Russian LNG to third countries could effectively destroy the company’s business. As a result, the approval of the sanctions was postponed for at least a week, since their adoption requires the unanimous support of all EU member states.

What Does the 21st Sanctions Package Entail?

The new package includes:

sanctions against additional Russian banks;

restrictions on cryptocurrency networks;

sanctions against companies in the Russian military-industrial complex;

a new mechanism for capping the price of Russian oil;

a ban on the transport of Russian LNG to third countries.

Due to a lack of consensus, the EU has temporarily extended the current price cap on Russian oil at $44.10 per barrel in order to continue negotiations.

Why did Greece oppose it?

According to the FT, Dynagas, owned by Greek shipowner Georgios Prokopiou, operates 27 gas carriers, including Arc7-class icebreaking tankers serving the Russian "Yamal LNG" project.

Since the beginning of 2025, the company has transported more than 10 million metric tons of Russian LNG, completing 144 voyages.

In Greece, officials emphasize that it is virtually impossible to reroute Arc7-class vessels to other routes, and selling them in the event of sanctions could result in significant financial losses.

The Position of Other EU Countries

Other EU member states believe that the economic losses resulting from the sanctions are inevitable but necessary to increase pressure on Moscow.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, previously stated that she regretted the lack of an agreement on the 21st sanctions package and noted that Brussels is considering alternative courses of action in the event that a consensus cannot be reached.