EU has once again failed to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media
On Wednesday, 15 July, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU (Coreper) was unable to reach a decision on the adoption of the EU’s new, 21st package of sanctions against Russia. Discussions are ongoing.
This is reported by Censor.NET, citing "EP".
There is no consensus
As reported, the EU has frozen the price cap on Russian oil until 23 July, whilst member states negotiate a new package of sanctions against Russia.
"Several attempts today to reach a consensus on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia have failed. Coreper has decided to freeze the price cap on Russian oil at the current level of $44.1 per barrel for a week, whilst discussions continue", said one of the publication’s sources.
By then, most diplomats hope that it will still be possible to reach a consensus on the package of sanctions.
What led up to it?
- On Monday 13 July, EU foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on the adoption of the 21st package of EU sanctions against Russia, but the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, gave assurances that this could happen on 15 July.
- One of the key and most sensitive elements of the negotiations is the next stage in the review of the price cap on Russian oil purchases. The previous adjustment to this figure took place six months ago — on 15 January 2026.
- Previously, Bulgaria and Italy had threatened to block the 21st package, demanding that Russian Patriarch Kirill be removed from the lists. The package is currently being blocked by Greece, which has certain reservations regarding the energy sector, and Austria, which has reservations regarding the financial sector.
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