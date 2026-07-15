EU has once again failed to agree on 21st package of sanctions against Russia, - media

On Wednesday, 15 July, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU (Coreper) was unable to reach a decision on the adoption of the EU’s new, 21st package of sanctions against Russia. Discussions are ongoing.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing "EP".

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There is no consensus

As reported, the EU has frozen the price cap on Russian oil until 23 July, whilst member states negotiate a new package of sanctions against Russia.

"Several attempts today to reach a consensus on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia have failed. Coreper has decided to freeze the price cap on Russian oil at the current level of $44.1 per barrel for a week, whilst discussions continue", said one of the publication’s sources.

By then, most diplomats hope that it will still be possible to reach a consensus on the package of sanctions.

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What led up to it?