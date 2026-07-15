EU allocates another €1 billion to Ukraine for drones – von der Leyen

Drone Industry

As part of its Ukraine Support Loan for 2026–2027, the European Union has allocated €1 billion to Ukraine for the purchase of drones.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this at a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Details

"Our €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan is now fully operational. More than a third will be invested in defence products for Ukraine alone," von der Leyen said.

She also recalled that on 30 June, the EU allocated the first €4 billion tranche of military assistance for drones.

"And today, I am pleased to announce a new disbursement of another €1 billion specifically for drones," the European Commission president stressed.

Read more: Ukraine to purchase Chinese drone components with EU funds – FT

At the same time, von der Leyen recalled that the EU had just approved plans to disburse €10 billion for additional drones, missiles and fighter jets.

"This is only the beginning," she added.

Background

The EU previously transferred the first €3.2 billion tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine under the 2026–2027 loan programme.

On 30 June, the European Commission allocated €3.9 billion from the first €6 billion tranche for the purchase of drones for Ukraine.

Watch more: We are already producing 10 million drones a year. That figure will rise to 20 million, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO