EU allocates first tranche of 90 billion loan to Ukraine: it is about 3.2 billion euros
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU will transfer the first tranche of a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine today.
According to Censor.NET, she stated this at the opening of the conference on Ukraine's recovery in Gdańsk.
Details
We are talking about 3.2 billion euros in macro-financial assistance.
"Today we are transferring the first tranche of this loan. It amounts to 3.2 billion euros in macroeconomic support. I am very pleased to announce this today," von der Leyen said.
The EU is also beginning to allocate the first funds from the 6 billion euros earmarked for drone production. This will take place in the coming days.
What led up to it
- On May 28, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on the ratification of an agreement with the EU regarding a 90-billion-euro loan.
- The Verkhovna Rada approved the ratification of a loan agreement with the European Union to provide Ukraine with financial assistance in the amount of 90 billion euros.
- The European Commission has stated that Ukraine could receive 9.1 billion euros from the EU as early as June.
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