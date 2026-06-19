Europe provides 99% of military aid to Ukraine, with another €60 billion on way, - German ambassador

Currently, nearly all of the military aid to Ukraine—about 99%—is provided by the European Union and other European countries.

This was stated by Heiko Thoms, Germany’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the diplomat, European support is currently comprehensive and flexible.

"We either provide financial assistance to Ukraine so that your Armed Forces can become stronger, or we supply European defense equipment. And in areas where we lack the necessary capabilities, we procure them for you," Thoms emphasized.

The ambassador emphasized that European partners are dramatically increasing their military capabilities. In particular, Germany will triple its defense budget between 2022 and 2030.

Despite certain bureaucratic complications, the EU is demonstrating impressive momentum:

For the 2026–2027 period alone, a military aid package totaling an astronomical 60 billion euros has been approved for Ukraine.

Funding and procurement are coordinated through large-scale instruments, including the European Defense Fund, the SAFE loan program, and the European Peace Fund.

Heiko Thoms also highlighted the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, noting that Ukraine maintains a technological advantage on the battlefield and has demonstrated high effectiveness in delivering precision strikes against the Russian occupiers’ rear logistics.

The strike on the Lavra is an attack on identity, says ambassador

Separately, the German diplomat mentioned the recent Russian shelling of Kyiv, during which the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was damaged. As Thoms admitted, he had personally been there on a tour just a few days before the attack.

"It is absolutely clear to me that this was a deliberate strike. It was a deliberate attack on Ukrainian identity, sovereignty, and independence," the ambassador said.

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