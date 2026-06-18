Germany will provide Ukraine with three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from its own stockpiles, - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the transfer of a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from the Bundeswehr’s own stockpiles to Kyiv to strengthen its air defense.

He made this announcement following a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense (the "Ramstein" format), according to Censor.NET, citing "EP."

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Hundreds of air defense missiles and new IRIS-T systems

Pistorius confirmed that the German government continues to adapt its support to Ukraine’s needs, focusing on air defense.

"We have delivered another IRIS-T system to Ukraine. Very recently, we also accelerated the delivery of IRIS-T SLS and IRIS-T SLM missiles. In addition, we will supply a three-digit number of air-to-air missiles from our own stockpiles," said the German defense minister.

Read more: Germany to allocate $400 million for air defence systems and Patriot missiles for Ukraine, - Pistorius

Pistorius also noted that Germany will allocate $200 million for the purchase of additional PAC-3 missiles as part of the "Jumpstart" program. He added that the necessary production capacity will be established in Germany.

Support from Germany

As a reminder, Ukrainian and German defense companies previously signed an official agreement to launch joint mass production of the "Termit" ground-based robotic systems

Read more: Ukraine’s experience in field of drones and electronic warfare is of immense value to NATO, - Pistorius