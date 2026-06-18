Ukrainian "Termit" UGVs to be manufactured in Germany: agreement signed, - Fedorov

Drone Industry

Ukraine and Germany have signed an agreement on the joint production of Ukrainian "Termit" UGVs in Germany. Several thousand units will be produced with funding from the German side.

This was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov following a meeting at "Ramstein" with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, where an agreement on the development of an anti-ballistic missile program was also signed.

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What it’s about

"An agreement has been signed on the joint production of Ukrainian ‘Termit’ ground-based robotic systems in Germany," the statement reads.

As noted, as part of the project, several thousand ground-based robotic systems will be manufactured for the Defense Forces using funding from the German side. This is another step toward scaling up Ukrainian defense technologies in collaboration with partners.

Read more: 1,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 300 UAVs, have been codified by Ministry of Defense since beginning of year

Aid from Germany

Fedorov also thanked Germany and Pistorius for the new package of military aid, support for the anti-ballistic missile program, and decisions that strengthen Ukraine’s defense and the security of all of Europe.

See more: Ministry of Defence has authorised deployment of 50 ground robots from the start of 2026. PHOTO