Ukrainian "Termit" UGVs to be manufactured in Germany: agreement signed, - Fedorov
Drone Industry
Ukraine and Germany have signed an agreement on the joint production of Ukrainian "Termit" UGVs in Germany. Several thousand units will be produced with funding from the German side.
This was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov following a meeting at "Ramstein" with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, where an agreement on the development of an anti-ballistic missile program was also signed.
What it’s about
"An agreement has been signed on the joint production of Ukrainian ‘Termit’ ground-based robotic systems in Germany," the statement reads.
As noted, as part of the project, several thousand ground-based robotic systems will be manufactured for the Defense Forces using funding from the German side. This is another step toward scaling up Ukrainian defense technologies in collaboration with partners.
Aid from Germany
Fedorov also thanked Germany and Pistorius for the new package of military aid, support for the anti-ballistic missile program, and decisions that strengthen Ukraine’s defense and the security of all of Europe.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password