Ministry of Defence has authorised deployment of 50 ground robots from the start of 2026. PHOTO

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has certified and authorised the deployment of around 50 ground-based robotic systems (UGVs) from the start of 2026.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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By way of comparison, 60 ground-based drones were certified over the whole of last year.

Which UGVs have been approved for use by the Defence Forces

A wide range of UGVs has been approved for use by the Defence Forces. Among the approved models, the NEO-1 sapper robot stands out. This is a modern, unique development by Ukrainian weapons engineers, designed for demining areas with minimal risk to the operator. This ground drone was manufactured specifically to meet the requirements of frontline troops, taking into account the conditions of modern warfare.

In addition, the Ukrainian army’s medical evacuation arsenal has been bolstered by the Vepr ground-based robotic logistics and evacuation complex. It has already been battle-tested.

Read more: Robot delivered over 400 kg of aid to village in Donetsk Oblast that had been cut off by war

The importance of UGVs on the modern battlefield

Today, UGVs play a significant role on the front line, helping to save the lives of servicemen. This is a substantial contribution to ensuring a technological advantage over the enemy, which is part of Ukraine’s defence strategy.

They regularly carry out logistical and evacuation missions in high-risk areas: delivering essential supplies, providing logistical support and evacuating the wounded where the presence of people poses an additional threat.

This is precisely why the development of ground-based robotic systems is one of the Ministry of Defence’s priorities.

Watch more: Ukraine and Latvia sign Drone Deal for joint drone production. VIDEO

Results of the deployment and supply of ground-based drones

Since the start of the year, the Ukrainian military has carried out over 50,000 logistics and evacuation missions using UAVs. Their use is increasing every month. While they completed over 7,500 tasks in January, this figure rose to over 14,000 in May.

For UGV missions, units receive e-points, which they can exchange via the Brave1 Market platform for drones, UGVs, electronic warfare equipment and components.

It is also worth noting that units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have already received 1,028 ground-based robotic systems worth a total of 487,203,212 UAH via the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace.

Watch more: Operators of ground robots from 66th Separate Mechanised Brigade successfully carried out two evacuation missions and rescued four wounded Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO