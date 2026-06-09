Ukraine and Latvia sign Drone Deal for joint drone production. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukraine and Latvia have signed a Drone Deal agreement, which provides for the development of cooperation in drone production and the strengthening of both countries’ defense capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the website of the President of Ukraine. The document was signed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs during a meeting in Tallinn.

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Sixth Drone Deal agreement

The Office of the President noted that this is already the sixth agreement of this format that Ukraine has concluded with international partners.

"The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Latvia signed the Drone Deal. This is already the sixth agreement in this format that our country has concluded with partners," the statement said.

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Focus on joint production

According to the Office of the President, the signed agreement opens up new opportunities for the development of joint production of drones and other defense solutions.

The parties are placing particular emphasis on deepening cooperation in security and defense amid current challenges related to the war and threats to the European region.

The statement stresses that the Drone Deal is intended to help strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries and develop the technological partnership between Ukraine and Latvia.

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