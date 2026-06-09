German company Stark unveils new Cascade and Gambit unmanned systems

Drone Industry

German defense company STARK has unveiled two new unmanned systems, the Cascade and Gambit loitering munitions, designed for reconnaissance and precision strikes against targets at the tactical level.

This was reported by the German publication CPM Defence Network.

STARK’s portfolio now covers the full range of tactical operational depth, from 25 km (for Gambit) to 40-100 km (for Cascade) and 130 km (for Virtus).

"Modern warfare shows how quickly technologies and tactics for their use are changing. Cascade and Gambit were developed with this experience in mind, as systems that combine operational flexibility, resilience against modern threats and the ability to be rapidly integrated into various use scenarios," STARK COO Maksym Cherkis said.

Cascade is a container-launched loitering munition that can be integrated onto various platforms, from vehicles and boats to stationary and mobile containerized systems. Depending on the configuration, the system provides an operational range of 40 to 100 kilometers and can carry a payload weighing up to 4.5 kg.

The system is ready for launch in less than one minute and supports the simultaneous use of several effectors to strike high-priority targets or overcome enemy air defense systems. The company has already successfully demonstrated the launch of Cascade from the Vanta uncrewed surface vessel (USV), confirming the system’s potential for cross-domain use.

Read more: Ukrainian P1-Sun interceptor drones destroy more than 3,500 Shaheds in six months

At the same time, STARK presented Gambit, a compact man-portable quadcopter-type system designed for reconnaissance and strike missions directly on the front line.

The system, weighing only 6 kg, can be transported by a single operator and is available in two versions. The reconnaissance modification provides up to 50 minutes of flight time and an operating range of up to 40 km. The strike version can carry a payload of up to 2 kg and hit targets at a distance of up to 25 km.

Both systems are equipped with electro-optical and infrared sensors and provide visual navigation without GNSS: visual orientation technologies are used for navigation, allowing the systems to carry out missions even when satellite navigation systems are being jammed. A secure European data link, and for Gambit, also optional fiber-optic guidance, ensure resilience against electronic warfare systems.

"The war in Ukraine has shown that military advantage today is not only a matter of technology. Systems that can be produced quickly, flexibly adapted and deployed at scale are becoming decisive. Cascade and Gambit were created precisely for this," STARK CTO Johannes Schaback said.

Thanks to integration with the Minerva mission management platform, the Cascade and Gambit systems can be seamlessly incorporated into cross-domain operations. Minerva enables the coordinated use of several unmanned systems in swarms, as well as in reconnaissance-strike missions. AI-based functions for target detection, tracking, and mission management provide the foundation for networked, scalable, and highly automated use of unmanned systems.

As a reminder, in early 2026, STARK announced the opening of its own R&D center in Ukraine for the development and integration of unmanned systems. The facility covers about 2,000 square meters and currently employs more than 70 specialists. The company says its presence in Ukraine allows it to improve technologies more quickly in line with the needs of the modern battlefield.

About Stark

Stark, valued at more than EUR 1 billion, is the fastest-growing European company in the field of defense technology.

Founded in 2024 in response to the critical operational needs of modern warfare, the company specializes in next-generation unmanned systems that combine artificial intelligence, software-defined architecture and resilience against electronic warfare.

Stark has a presence in Germany, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Greece, and is headquartered in Berlin.