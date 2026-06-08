Ukrainian P1-Sun interceptor drones destroy more than 3,500 Shaheds in six months

Drone Industry

Domestically developed P1-Sun interceptor drones are proving effective in countering Russian aerial terror. Over the past six months alone, more than 3,500 successful cases of enemy Shahed-type attack UAVs being shot down by these drones have been documented.

A spokesperson for the company that manufactures the interceptor drone told Ukrinform this in a comment, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Interception effectiveness

According to the company representative, the P1-Sun drone is specifically designed to hunt low-flying enemy targets. Its technical characteristics allow it to effectively catch up with and destroy enemy kamikaze drones in the air.

High speed: The interceptor can reach speeds of up to 310 km/h, making it one of the fastest interception systems in its class.

The interceptor can reach speeds of up to 310 km/h, making it one of the fastest interception systems in its class. The latest modification of the P1-Sun interceptor is integrated with an artificial intelligence (AI) system. The algorithms help the drone independently identify a target in the airspace, lock onto it, and carry out a precise strike, minimizing the human factor.

Watch more: Ukrainian interceptor drones are already autonomously shooting down Shaheds, technology is being scaled up – Fedorov. VIDEO

Mass control and automation

The manufacturer stresses that it is not stopping there and is already working on the next stage of scaling up the technology. Development and testing of a system to automate the process of hunting Shaheds is currently underway.

The developers’ goal is to enable one operator to effectively control a swarm of ten interceptors simultaneously. This will significantly strengthen air defense density and ensure a massive response even to the most intense Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities.

Read more: Work is underway to establish fourth tier of air defense, which will cover two more regions, - Syrskyi