Ukrainian interceptor drones are already autonomously shooting down Shaheds, technology is being scaled up – Fedorov. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukrainian drones are already autonomously shooting down Shaheds. Ukraine is now scaling up next-generation interceptors.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Details from Fedorov

"We continue to systematically strengthen the protection of our skies. A Brave1 participant has created technology that automates 95% of the entire interception process, from launching the drone to destroying a Shahed. The development has successfully undergone combat testing in the Kharkiv region," he said.

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How does it work?

According to Fedorov, the operator sees target movements in real time, selects a target, and gives the command to strike. The system then independently guides the drone to the target, autonomously recognizes and locks onto the Shahed.

With Brave1’s support, the manufacturer was able to move from a prototype to successful combat use in less than a year.

Autonomy is one of the key areas in the development of modern air defense. Such technologies make it possible to respond more quickly to massive attacks and protect Ukrainian cities more effectively.

"We are scaling up solutions that have already proven effective in combat conditions," Fedorov concluded.

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