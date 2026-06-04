Work is underway to establish fourth tier of air defense, which will cover two more regions, - Syrskyi

Drone Industry

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of "light air defense" and the strengthening of its capabilities.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

He noted that most of the Russian UAVs shot down today were the result of interceptor drones.

See more: Syrskyi and Norwegian Chief of Defence Kristoffersen visit Ukrainian troops in south. PHOTOS

"Throughout May, Ukrainian interceptor drones operating across three tiers of air defense destroyed more than 3,500 enemy UAVs of various types. During this period, not only did the number of downed drones increase, but so did the effectiveness of the ‘light air defense’ system. The second echelon, which is the responsibility of the Unmanned Systems Forces, has demonstrated the highest effectiveness: over 1,200 drones shot down in May alone," Syrskyi said.

According to the commander-in-chief, efforts are currently underway to increase the number of UAV interceptor crews and train personnel.

"Work is underway to form the fourth echelon of air defense, which will cover two more regions. We are also actively involving army aviation: in May, our helicopters destroyed over 440 Russian drones of various types. We are equipping helicopters with modern detection and targeting systems and expanding our arsenal with new missile weapons, which are already demonstrating excellent results," he explained.

Watch more: Air Force battalions equipped with interceptor drones are present in every region, – Yelizarov. VIDEO

At the same time, Syrskyi stated that the occupiers are constantly changing their tactics for using UAVs, increasing their numbers, and improving their quality.

"The aggressor plans to increase the proportion of jet-powered strike drones to 50%. This presents us with new challenges that require a timely response. At a working meeting on countering enemy strike UAVs, I heard proposals on improving the effectiveness of our air defense and further modernizing domestic interceptors.

The issue of the number of combat units for interceptor drones remains urgent, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine are striving to build up their own capabilities in the production of such components.

Based on the meeting’s outcomes, I have set tasks in these and other areas for the coming period," he concluded.

Read more: We need to use our resources more efficiently due to the shortage of missiles for air defense, - Syrskyi



