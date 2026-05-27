Air Force battalions equipped with interceptor drones are present in every region, – Yelizarov. VIDEO

Drone Industry

There is currently an Air Force battalion in every region equipped with interceptor drones to defend against Russian drones.

This was stated by the commander of the Lasar's group special unit, Deputy Commander of the Air Force Pavlo Yelizarov, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Every region now has an Air Force battalion comprising mobile fire groups, interceptor drone groups and short-range missiles.

Most recently, our 'Stingers' demonstrated excellent results in combating cruise missiles in particular," he said.

According to Yelizarov, new aerial platforms are also being used to launch interceptor drones from the air.

"This simplifies the procedure for intercepting jet-powered 'Shaheds'. We are also building an integrated radar network, which allows us to systematically detect 'Shaheds' on approach," added the Deputy Commander of the Air Force.

Watch more: Operators from 1020th Air Defence Artillery Regiment and BULAVA used STING drones to shoot down four "Shaheds" carrying P-60 air-to-air missiles. VIDEO