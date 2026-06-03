We need to use our resources more efficiently due to the shortage of missiles for air defense, - Syrskyi

During a working visit to the south, he worked at the Southern Air Command. He inspected the organisation of combat operations at the command post, as well as the combat crews of anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems tasked with defending Ukraine’s airspace.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the Commander-in-Chief’s visit

He heard reports from the commander, Brigadier General Oleksandr Humenyuk, and other officials on the current situation, the nature of the enemy’s actions, the state of the air defence system, and ways to improve its effectiveness.

He paid particular attention to issues of command and control of air defence forces and assets, the speed of information exchange, coordination between all components of the Defence Forces, and the adaptation of the air defence system to new tactics involving the enemy’s massive use of strike UAVs and various types of missiles.

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"The enemy continues targeted attacks on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine — ports, grain terminals, maritime logistics facilities, and other civilian infrastructure. The enemy’s aim is to disrupt the maritime corridor, deal a blow to the state’s economy, and create additional security threats in the Black Sea region. Our task is to prevent these plans from being carried out," Syrskyi emphasised.

Air defence operations in southern Ukraine

Separate consideration was given to the deployment of mobile fire groups, small-scale air defence units, and tactical groups for intercepting enemy drones, as well as their integration into a unified air defence system. In the current circumstances, it is precisely the flexibility of command, the timely manoeuvring of forces, and the scaling of modern solutions in the field of combating strike drones that are among the key factors for effectiveness.

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Based on the results of the work, he issued the necessary orders to improve the air defence command and control system, develop air target detection capabilities, expand the use of tactical interception groups, and accelerate the implementation of new technological solutions to counter the enemy’s massive air attacks.

On the shortage of air defence systems

Ukraine is currently operating amid a shortage of modern air defence systems and the missiles required for them. This is precisely why the rational use of available resources, improving the effectiveness of every element of the air defence system, and securing further supplies of modern anti-aircraft systems and ammunition from partners are of paramount importance.

"Effective air defence today means protecting people, ensuring the stable functioning of the economy, the operation of ports and critical infrastructure, and the resilience of the state in wartime," emphasised Syrskyi.