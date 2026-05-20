Syrskyi at Ukraine-NATO Council meeting: for 5th month in row, Russia loses more troops than it mobilizes

Oleksandr Syrskyi took part in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of commanders-in-chief of the armed forces at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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The Commander-in-Chief briefed partners on the current operational situation at the front, the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, and key priorities in strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities.

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"I emphasized that active defense tactics make it possible to wear down the enemy, regain positions, and inflict maximum losses on the enemy. Every day, the Russian army loses at least 1,000 service members killed and wounded. Since the beginning of 2026, the enemy’s total losses have already exceeded 141,500 personnel, including more than 83,000 irrecoverable losses.

Our unmanned systems units play an important role in this. For the fifth consecutive month, thanks to their work alone, Russia has been losing more personnel than it is able to mobilize," Syrskyi stressed.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that Ukraine had significantly increased the number of strikes deep in the enemy rear thanks to the rapid deployment of Middle Strike-type drones.

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"We also have certain successes in suppressing Russian air defense at shorter ranges, which allows us to strike logistics hubs, oil refineries and facilities of Russia’s defense-industrial complex with increasing effectiveness.

I separately thanked our allies for supporting Ukraine and invited NATO’s Military Committee to visit Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces highly value all mechanisms of cooperation with NATO and support further deepening practical cooperation, from strategic planning to the exchange of combat experience. Our shared task is to create conditions for a just peace by strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities," he concluded.

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