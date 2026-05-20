Syrskyi says when demobilization of military personnel may be possible in Ukraine

Demobilization of service members will take place after the war ends, while mechanisms for discharge during hostilities are currently being considered.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to an interview given by Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi to Militarnyi.

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Command’s position on the discharge of military personnel

Oleksandr Syrskyi stressed that the issue of demobilization is complex and linked to the overall situation on the front. According to him, work is now underway on approaches that could give service members an opportunity to rest and have defined terms of service even during the war.

He noted that the discussion is being held jointly with the Ministry of Defense and the army’s senior command.

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Service reforms and discussions in military units

Syrskyi said that all initiatives announced by the country’s leadership had already been reviewed at command level. Work is also underway on contract terms and financial support for service members.

"We have introduced a model in which all service members take part in the discussion. We are carrying out the relevant assessments and analysis to take into account all positive and negative aspects, because this is a sensitive process," Syrskyi said.

He separately emphasized that mobilization is ongoing during the war, but at the same time, a system for its logical completion must be formed for service members who have been serving for a long time.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that army reform would start in June, with phased demobilization to begin this year.

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