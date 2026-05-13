Intensive fighting ongoing in Oleksandrivka direction – Syrskyi. PHOTOS

The Oleksandrivka direction remains one of the hottest areas of the front. Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi made another working visit to this area of combat operations.

He wrote this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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The situation in the Oleksandrivka sector

Russian occupation forces are conducting intensive assault operations here. Although large-scale attacks involving heavy equipment are a thing of the past, the enemy is actively using UAVs, artillery and small infantry groups. Ukraine’s Defense Forces, in turn, are using active defense tactics. When possible and appropriate, they go on the offensive and have achieved some successes.

During the working visit, Syrskyi met with the command staff of an army corps, as well as the 31st and 67th separate mechanized brigades. He heard commanders’ reports.

See more: Syrskyi inspected training of soldiers of 225th Assault Regiment. PHOTOS









He listened to reports from the commanders

There were reports from commanders on the current situation in their areas of responsibility,

the state of supplies of weapons and military equipment, in particular UAVs, UGVs and artillery ammunition.

Special attention was paid to personnel rotations on the line of combat contact.

They discussed proposals for the further performance of combat missions and the most effective destruction of Russian invaders.

See more: Syrskyi discussed situation in Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector with Khartiia command. PHOTOS

"I thanked the soldiers and their commanders for their resilience and courage. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!", added Syrskyi.