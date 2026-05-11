Syrskyi inspected training of soldiers of 225th Assault Regiment. PHOTOS

During a working visit, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and familiarized himself with the training program for service members.

He wrote about this in a Telegram post, according to Censor.NET.

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"Given the enemy's numerical superiority, the quality of our soldiers' training is a key issue. The successful execution of combat missions, a soldier's confidence in their own actions, and—most importantly—the preservation of our servicemen's lives depend on the effectiveness of practical training, regular drills, and their relevance to modern warfare," he wrote.

Continuous training in departments

At the same time, it is extremely important that training not be limited to training centers alone. A strong unit is forged on a daily basis—through coordination, the sharing of combat experience, and the continuous refinement of skills directly within military units. It is precisely this continuous training within units that allows them to adapt quickly to changes on the battlefield and operate as effectively as possible in real combat conditions.

During his latest working visit to the troops, he familiarized himself with how practical training exercises are organized and conducted at the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

What the military is practicing

Using high-quality training facilities and equipment, military personnel train in:

countering UAVs,

navigating an obstacle course,

use airsoft equipment,

thermal imagers,

simulation tools,

honing their tactical medicine skills.

Read more: Russian troops have intensified offensive actions along almost entire front. AFU presence in Kursk region remains – Syrskyi















Various scenarios are drilled until they become second nature. After all, the more complex and realistic the practical exercises are during training, the more confident and effective a soldier will be in a combat situation.

"I thank the servicemen of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment for their courage, loyalty to their oath, and effective defeat of the Russian occupiers. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" the Commander-in-Chief concluded