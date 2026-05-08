Russian troops have intensified offensive actions along almost entire front. AFU presence in Kursk region remains – Syrskyi

The situation on the line of contact remains difficult. Ukrainian troops continue to carry out missions in Russia’s Kursk region.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote this on 8 May, Censor.NET informs.

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Front

He said the Russians had intensified offensive actions along almost the entire front and were regrouping.

According to Syrskyi, the most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russians have concentrated about 106,000 personnel. Enemy activity also remains high in the Ocheretyne, Oleksandrivka, Kupiansk and Kostiantynivka directions, as well as in areas along the state border with Russia.

"Units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces are disrupting the enemy’s plans, firmly holding their lines and, under favorable conditions, conducting active operations of their own. Despite constant enemy pressure, Ukrainian soldiers continue to carry out missions on Russian territory as well. Our presence in Kursk region remains," the commander-in-chief stressed.

Read more: In April, there was decrease in number of serious injuries and amputations at front, - Syrskyi

Strikes on Russia

According to the Commander-in-Chief, over the course of the month, Joint Fire Support carried out more than 64,900 fire missions. Artillery units hit 8,500 enemy targets during the month, while missile units launched 74 strikes on the enemy.

In addition, in April, Deep Strike assets hit 84 targets deep inside Russian territory. Priority targets remain oil refining and fuel transportation facilities, specialty chemicals and propellant production sites, as well as other enterprises of Russia’s defense industry, Syrskyi added.

Read more: 59 combat engagements recorded at front, enemy attacking most actively in Huliaipole direction – General Staff