In April, there was decrease in number of serious injuries and amputations at front, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi is personally overseeing efforts to improve the effectiveness of medical support for the troops, particularly with regard to supporting units carrying out missions in combat zones.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A conversation with military medics

As noted, Syrskyi involved military medics at all levels in the discussion – from the tactical level to the military medical command.

The main aim was to discuss the situation on the ground, assess the actual state of the medical service’s capabilities, identify critical issues and develop practical solutions for their prompt resolution.

See also: Free tactical medicine training for civilians has begun in Kyiv. VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

Insufficient staffing of medical units

According to him, one of the key issues remains the insufficient staffing of medical units with junior medical personnel, particularly combat medics. It is they who bear the main burden of providing tactical pre-medical care to the wounded directly on the front line and in conditions where evacuation is difficult.

Positive trends

At the same time, April saw some positive momentum in the recruitment of medical specialists: the figure rose by 7% compared to March. During April, 328 military personnel were trained in medical specialities, which allowed for a gradual strengthening of unit capabilities at the tactical level.

"Particular attention was paid to analysing the nature of combat injuries, taking into account changes in the enemy’s tactics and the widespread use of strike UAVs, FPV drones and loitering munitions," the statement reads.

Syrskyi emphasised that a decrease in the number of serious injuries was recorded in April. A positive trend towards a reduction in the number of amputations has also been observed.

"This indicates a gradual improvement in the quality of care provided at the pre-hospital stages, an increase in the level of training of personnel, and greater awareness among servicemen regarding the timely application of tourniquets," he noted.

See more: Layered air defense and aviation neutralize over 50% of enemy drones, says Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Since the start of the year, over 50 units of medical equipment have been delivered to the troops. At the same time, the issue of providing units with armoured, all-wheel-drive and highly mobile evacuation platforms remains critically urgent.

"The enemy systematically violates the norms of international humanitarian law, the Geneva Conventions, and the laws and customs of war, deliberately targeting medical transport and medical evacuation vehicles. In the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces alone, five medical evacuation vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the year.

Given the constant threat from FPV drones, airborne weapons and the high transparency of the battlefield, it is particularly important to equip units with ground-based robotic systems for forward evacuation, specifically platforms fitted with armoured capsules for transporting the wounded. Work in this area is ongoing. In parallel, trials are continuing of heavy unmanned aerial systems for the air evacuation of the wounded in complex tactical conditions," added the commander-in-chief.

Read: Medical support in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is under Syrsky’s personal supervision

Development tasks

Following the meeting, further tasks were identified regarding the development of the medical support system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The priority remains strengthening frontline capabilities, improving the quality of pre-hospital care, optimising the routing of the wounded, increasing evacuation capabilities, and ensuring the continuity of medical evacuation at all stages.