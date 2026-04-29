More than 50% of enemy drones are neutralized at layers provided by Armed Forces, Syrskyi says. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi held another working meeting on increasing the capabilities of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in countering Russian strike UAVs.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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"We must do everything possible to reliably protect Ukrainian cities and towns, critical infrastructure, production facilities, military and civilian sites from enemy air attacks," Syrskyi wrote.

How the meeting went

The work was substantive, without formal reports, only facts and results. The meeting was attended by representatives of the Air Force, the Unmanned Systems Forces, army aviation, air defense units of the Ground Forces and other command bodies.

They reviewed the current air situation in detail: how the enemy operates, where Ukraine is ahead and where it needs to strengthen its capabilities.

They analyzed specific results of the units’ work, the effectiveness of interception layers and interaction between air defense components.

Conclusions have been drawn.

See more: NATO and EU coordinate support for Ukraine: focus on air defence and logistics – Syrskyi









Improving the effectiveness of air defence

The system of so-called short range air defense continues to strengthen and is already showing high effectiveness. UAV interceptor units have been formed and interception layers have been built.

In April alone, more than 2,100 aerial targets were destroyed.

At the layers provided by the Unmanned Systems Forces, more than 50% of enemy strike drones are neutralized. In one month, almost 950 targets were downed, including 670 Shahed-type UAVs.

At the same time, Syrskyi paid special attention to improving the effectiveness of Air Force air defense at the third layer. Training for crews of interceptor UAV systems must be strengthened, and Ukraine has both military and civilian training facilities for this.

Watch more: NATO and EU coordinate support for Ukraine: focus on air defence and logistics – Syrskyi

Army aviation of the Land Forces plays a vital role in countering enemy drones. It is enhancing its technical capabilities and effectiveness: in April, our helicopter crews destroyed over 500 enemy UAVs. Their contribution to the fight against the "Shahed" is very significant.

We discussed separately the issues of enhancing communications and armament for helicopters, as well as increasing the production of combat components for interceptor UAVs.

We are continuing to implement anti-drone defence projects for key administrative centres in the regions.

Read more: Russia intends to seize not only Donbas, but all of Ukraine, - Syrskyi

Syrskyi thanked all Ukrainian soldiers who defend the skies over Ukraine every day and destroy enemy air targets.