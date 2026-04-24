NATO and EU coordinate support for Ukraine: focus on air defence and logistics – Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting with the chairs of the NATO and European Union military committees, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone and General Seán Clancy.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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"It is extremely symbolic that the heads of the military committees of the two most powerful international security organisations are in Ukraine at the same time. Taking this opportunity, I thanked the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance for their consolidated support in the interests of Ukraine’s defence and the protection of the free world," Syrskyi wrote.

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On the current situation on the front line

He briefed them on the current situation on the front line. Despite significant losses in personnel, weapons, and military equipment, the enemy is not abandoning offensive operations. To offset its numerical superiority, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are using qualitative approaches to combat operations, forcing the enemy to act in unfavourable conditions and constantly postpone the deadlines for carrying out assigned tasks. For four consecutive months, Ukraine’s unmanned systems units alone have been striking more enemy manpower than Russia is able to mobilise.

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The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other components of the Defence Forces, continue to carry out fire missions to strike key targets of the enemy’s military-industrial complex and military infrastructure.

Indeed, the direct and indirect economic losses inflicted on the enemy amount to approximately 25.5 billion US dollars.

Syrskyi also separately outlined the critical needs of the Ukrainian military. Due to the enemy’s constant attacks, air defence remains Ukraine’s top priority.

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He expressed gratitude to partners

"I expressed gratitude to the Alliance for consolidating allies’ efforts under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, as well as for the effective work of NSATU, which ensures daily coordination of international military assistance supplies, logistics, as well as training and force development.

I thanked the European Union for training more than 90,000 servicemen of Ukraine’s Defence Forces under the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM). I stressed the importance of continuing professional training for Ukrainian military personnel with the involvement of foreign instructors," the Commander-in-Chief emphasised.

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"I am convinced that cooperation with the European Union and NATO is strategically important both for Ukraine and for our partners. Through joint efforts, we are strengthening security and laying the foundation for a stable and peaceful future," Syrskyi added.