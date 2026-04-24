U.S. is considering "suspending" Spain’s NATO membership, - Reuters
The U.S. is considering "suspending" Spain's NATO membership and revising its position on the Falkland Islands in order to "punish" its allies for refusing to assist the United States in a war against Iran.
This is reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
A source told the publication about an internal Pentagon memo expressing disappointment over the reluctance or refusal of some allies to grant the United States access, basing, and overflight rights for a war in Iran.
The memo notes that the possibility of temporarily suspending Spain’s NATO membership would have a limited but significant symbolic impact.
One option proposed in the memo is to exclude "difficult" allies from important and prestigious positions within NATO.
What preceded it
- As a reminder, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt previously stated that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from the Alliance.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the partners' participation in the operation against Iran.
- The media reported that Trump's administration is compiling a list of "compliant and non-compliant" NATO countries.
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