U.S. is considering "suspending" Spain’s NATO membership, - Reuters

The U.S. is considering "suspending" Spain's NATO membership and revising its position on the Falkland Islands in order to "punish" its allies for refusing to assist the United States in a war against Iran.

This is reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

A source told the publication about an internal Pentagon memo expressing disappointment over the reluctance or refusal of some allies to grant the United States access, basing, and overflight rights for a war in Iran.

The memo notes that the possibility of temporarily suspending Spain’s NATO membership would have a limited but significant symbolic impact.

One option proposed in the memo is to exclude "difficult" allies from important and prestigious positions within NATO.

See more: In event of Russian attack on EU, Poland must hold Suwałki Corridor and serve as pillar of NATO, - military official. PHOTO

What preceded it

Read more: US withdrawal from Alliance unlikely, - NATO Secretary General Rutte