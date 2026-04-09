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Trump is unhappy with allies in operation against Iran, - Rutte

Rutte reveals details of conversation with Trump about Iran

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that U.S. President Donald Trump had expressed dissatisfaction with the partners' participation in the operation against Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by CNN.

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"Trump made it clear to me what he thinks about what has happened over the past few weeks. It's a very delicate situation," Rutte said.

Rutte and Trump met less than 24 hours after the American leader announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

In addition, Rutte declined to comment on whether Trump had mentioned withdrawing from NATO, but described the conversation as "very frank and open."

What happened before?

Read more: Pope has described ceasefire announced by US and Iran as "sign of living hope"

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Mark Rutte (368) Donald Trump (3038)
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