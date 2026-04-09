Trump is unhappy with allies in operation against Iran, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that U.S. President Donald Trump had expressed dissatisfaction with the partners' participation in the operation against Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by CNN.

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"Trump made it clear to me what he thinks about what has happened over the past few weeks. It's a very delicate situation," Rutte said.

Rutte and Trump met less than 24 hours after the American leader announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

In addition, Rutte declined to comment on whether Trump had mentioned withdrawing from NATO, but described the conversation as "very frank and open."

What happened before?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that once the operation in Iran is complete, the U.S. will reassess its relationship with NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously stated that he is seriously considering the possibility of the United States withdrawing from the Alliance.

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