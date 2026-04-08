Pope has described ceasefire announced by US and Iran as "sign of living hope"

At the end of the general audience, Pope Leo XIV addressed the faithful, stating that he viewed the announcement of an immediate two-week ceasefire in the Middle East as a "sign of living hope."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vatican News.

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"In light of the recent hours of great tension in the Middle East and around the world, I welcome the announcement of an immediate two-week ceasefire as a sign of living hope," the Pope said before concluding his meeting with pilgrims on Wednesday.

The Pope emphasized during the talks

The pontiff stated that the war can only be brought to an end by returning to the negotiating table.

"I urge you to accompany this period of delicate diplomatic work with prayer, hoping that a willingness to engage in dialogue will serve as a means of resolving other conflicts around the world," said the Holy Father.

Read more: Hegseth: If Iran attempts to use ceasefire to regroup its forces, US will launch strike

Pope Leo XIV also reiterated the invitation to the prayer vigil, which will take place on Saturday.

"I renew my invitation to everyone to join me in a prayer vigil for peace, which we will hold here at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, April 11," he said.

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