Pope has described ceasefire announced by US and Iran as "sign of living hope"
At the end of the general audience, Pope Leo XIV addressed the faithful, stating that he viewed the announcement of an immediate two-week ceasefire in the Middle East as a "sign of living hope."
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vatican News.
"In light of the recent hours of great tension in the Middle East and around the world, I welcome the announcement of an immediate two-week ceasefire as a sign of living hope," the Pope said before concluding his meeting with pilgrims on Wednesday.
The Pope emphasized during the talks
The pontiff stated that the war can only be brought to an end by returning to the negotiating table.
"I urge you to accompany this period of delicate diplomatic work with prayer, hoping that a willingness to engage in dialogue will serve as a means of resolving other conflicts around the world," said the Holy Father.
Pope Leo XIV also reiterated the invitation to the prayer vigil, which will take place on Saturday.
"I renew my invitation to everyone to join me in a prayer vigil for peace, which we will hold here at St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday, April 11," he said.
What happened before?
- The day before, media outlets reported that Iran and the United States had emerged from a critical phase in the negotiations.
- Subsequently, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his willingness to call a two-week pause in strikes against Iran. Israel supported this decision.
- The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.
- For its part, Iran declared a two-week ceasefire with the United States and reopened the Strait of Hormuz.
- At the same time, Trump stated that the U.S. could resume strikes against Iran if no agreement is reached.
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