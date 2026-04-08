Hegseth: If Iran attempts to use ceasefire to regroup its forces, US will launch strike
The United States will strike Iran if Tehran attempts to use the ceasefire to regroup its forces.
This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth during a conversation with journalists, as quoted by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.
The U.S. is monitoring Iran's actions
Hegseth was asked about the risks of Iran using the ceasefire to rearm, regroup, and redeploy weapons systems and air defense assets. He replied that U.S. Central Command would monitor the situation and had several options for responding.
"The more Iran moves, the more Iran redeploys its forces, the more troops they deploy on the ground, the easier it is for us to strike them. Remember, we can monitor, we can see... So if they try to change positions, they’re simply creating ideal military targets for us to strike if they make the wrong decision," said the head of the Pentagon.
What happened before?
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Iran and the U.S. had emerged from a critical phase: a ceasefire could be reached within the hour.
- Trump announced his willingness to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks. Israel expressed its support.
- The role of chief negotiator for the U.S. side is being played by Vice President J.D. Vance.
- For its part, Iran has announced a two-week ceasefire with the United States and is reopening the Strait of Hormuz. But there is a condition.
- At the same time, Trump stated that the U.S. could resume strikes against Iran if no agreement is reached.
- Trump said that the U.S. and Iran will continue negotiations on easing sanctions and tariffs.
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