Hegseth: If Iran attempts to use ceasefire to regroup its forces, US will launch strike

The United States will strike Iran if Tehran attempts to use the ceasefire to regroup its forces.

This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth during a conversation with journalists, as quoted by Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

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The U.S. is monitoring Iran's actions

Hegseth was asked about the risks of Iran using the ceasefire to rearm, regroup, and redeploy weapons systems and air defense assets. He replied that U.S. Central Command would monitor the situation and had several options for responding.

"The more Iran moves, the more Iran redeploys its forces, the more troops they deploy on the ground, the easier it is for us to strike them. Remember, we can monitor, we can see... So if they try to change positions, they’re simply creating ideal military targets for us to strike if they make the wrong decision," said the head of the Pentagon.

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