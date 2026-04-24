Russia could attack NATO within few months, - Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Russia could attack a NATO country in the near future. He is referring to months, not years.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Financial Times.
What is known?
The Polish prime minister expressed concern about whether the United States is prepared to fulfill its NATO commitments to defend Europe.
"For the entire eastern flank, my neighbors… the question is whether NATO remains an organization that is politically and logistically prepared to respond, for example, against Russia, should it attempt an attack," he noted.
Tusk noted that some members of the defense alliance, led by the U.S., "pretended nothing had happened" when about 20 Russian drones violated Polish airspace last year.
The Polish prime minister emphasized that his words should not be taken "as skepticism regarding NATO’s Article 5, but rather as ‘hope that the guarantees on paper will turn into something very practical.’
"This is really serious. I’m talking about the short term—months rather than years," he noted, referring to a potential Russian attack.
Tusk stated that he has "no hang-ups" regarding U.S.-Polish relations.
"Washington treats Poland as its best and closest ally in Europe. But for me, the real issue is what will happen in practice if something were to occur. ...
I want to believe that (NATO Article 5. — Ed.) is still valid, but sometimes, of course, I have my doubts. I don’t want to be such a pessimist… but today we also need a practical context," the prime minister added.
Tusk wants to be certain that if something happens, Russia will know that the response will be firm and unequivocal.
What preceded it
- As a reminder, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt previously stated that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the possibility of the U.S. withdrawing from the Alliance.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the partners' participation in the operation against Iran.
- The media reported that Trump's administration is compiling a list of "compliant and non-compliant" NATO countries.
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