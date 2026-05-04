59 combat engagements recorded at front, enemy attacking most actively in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has attacked Defense Forces positions 59 times. In particular, in the Huliaipole direction, Defense Forces successfully repelled 19 enemy attacks.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 4 May, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Atynske, Budky, Sopych, Prohres and Vilna Sloboda came under attack in Sumy Oblast.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Zoria, Berylivka and Hremiach were affected.

Situation in the north

Two combat engagements took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, with the enemy carrying out 49 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in Kharkiv Oblast

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the settlements of Prylipka and Starytsia.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,335,150 personnel (+1,120 in past 24 hours), 11,914 tanks, 41,306 artillery systems, and 24,507 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kupiansk direction today.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, two attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Yampil are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Defense Forces successfully repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Kryva Luka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks near the settlements of Nykyforivka and Virolubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 14 times to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka and Muravka.

Read more: General Staff reports that Iskander tactical missile system, Podlot and MIS-M1 radar stations in occupied Crimea, as well as enemy ammunition depots and UAV control centres, have been struck

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Sichneve, Yehorivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia and Zlahoda.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Defense Forces successfully repelled 19 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaliznychne, Hirke, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Yablukove, Sviatopetrivka and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions. No enemy attempts to advance have been reported.

Read more: Several Su-57 and Su-34 fighter jets were hit at airfield in Chelyabinsk region of Russia on April 25