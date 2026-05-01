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Several Su-57 and Su-34 fighter jets were hit at airfield in Chelyabinsk region of Russia on April 25
The Defense Forces have confirmed the destruction of Russian Su-57 and Su-34 fighter jets at the Shagol airfield in the Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Details
On April 25, 2026, several Su-57 fighter jets and a Su-34 fighter-bomber were attacked by unmanned aerial systems.
The extent of the damage is being determined.
It is reported that the targets were located approximately 1,700 km from Ukraine’s state border.
What preceded it?
As a reminder, on April 25, it was reported that the Russian Ural region had come under attack for the first time since the start of the full-scale war. Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk were targeted.
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