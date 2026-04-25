Drones attacked Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk for first time – targeting aviation college, - media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 25 April, drones struck the Russian Urals for the first time since the full-scale war began. Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk, located more than 1,800 kilometres from the border with Ukraine, were targeted.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Belarusian publication NEXTA, citing Russian sources.

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Geography of the attack

This is the first recorded instance of drone strikes on this region of Russia.

Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk are located deep within Russian territory, indicating a significant increase in the range of the attacks.

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Probable target

According to local social media posts, the drones were heading towards the Chelyabinsk Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators.

There is currently no official confirmation that this facility has been hit.

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Russia’s reaction

The Russian authorities have confirmed the drone attack on the region.

Details regarding the consequences, damage or casualties are currently being clarified.