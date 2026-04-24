General Staff confirmed results of hits on Atlant Aero and enemy patrol ship

Further details have been provided regarding the results of the April 19, 2026, strike by Ukrainian "Neptune" cruise missiles on the "Atlant Aero" facility (Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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The Downing of "Atlant Aero"

It has been confirmed that two of the company's production facilities were destroyed and four others were damaged.

It is noted that Atlant Aero carries out the full cycle of design, manufacturing, and testing of the "Molniya"-type strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for the "Orion" UAV.

The General Staff notes that striking this facility will reduce the enemy's ability to carry out attacks on civilian targets within Ukraine.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,323,460 personnel (+910 in past 24 hours), 11,892 tanks, 40,606 artillery systems, and 24,445 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Damage to the patrol ship

It has also been confirmed that the conning tower of a Project 22460 patrol vessel of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Border Guard Service (based in Sevastopol, the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was damaged as a result of an attack on April 22, 2026.

Watch more: Ukrainian Navy destroys enemy uncrewed surface vessel near Odesa. VIDEO

What led up to

It was previously reported that on the night of April 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the enemy drone manufacturer "Atlant Aero" in Taganrog.