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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,323,460 personnel (+910 in past 24 hours), 11,892 tanks, 40,606 artillery systems, and 24,445 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,323,460 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 24, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,323,460 (+910)
  • tanks – 11,892 (+4)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,445 (+4)
  • artillery systems – 40,606 (+32)
  • MLRS – 1,753 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,353 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 254,605 (+1,175) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 91,256 (+129) units
  • special equipment – 4,134 (+0) units

Read more: 144 combat engagements since start of day: enemy launched 28 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

Війна в Україні: втрати РФ перевищили 1,3 млн осіб

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Russian Army (11684) Armed Forces HQ (5077) liquidation (3026) elimination (7167)
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